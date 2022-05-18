Graham FitzGerald named new CEO of Al Masraf

The Sharjah-based lender said its operating profit before provisions climbed 17.1 per cent to Dh248.5 million in January-March quarter compared to Dh212.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year
Finance3 weeks ago
Al Masraf has announced the appointment of Graham FitzGerald as the bank’s new chief executive officer (CEO).
Graham, who was president and CEO for HSBC Philippines, performed various leading roles in the HSBC Group. He held key positions in global relationship management, lending and transaction management, regional operations, and corporate banking.
Graham also performed his duties in New Zealand, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the UAE where he worked as regional chief operating officer and then regional head of corporate banking for commercial banking business in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Farhat Omar Ben Gdara, Chairman of Al Masraf, welcomes Graham and said he will play a lead role in the bank's digital transformation strategy.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Graham on his new position and wish him all the best in achieving the Bank’s objectives. We are confident in the ability of Graham to lead the executive management team of the bank and bring a new level of drive and energy to ensure we focus on growing and modernising the organisation. His excellent leadership skills and professionalism will play a vital role in driving Al Masraf’s growth.”
Graham, newly appointed CEO of Al Masraf, said: “It’s a great privilege for me to lead Al Masraf and I would like to thank the board of directors for their trust. I look forward to deploy the bank’s digital transformation strategy, explore new streams of business development opportunities, and ensure successful implementation of its strategic objectives."
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The Sharjah-based lender said its operating profit before provisions climbed 17.1 per cent to Dh248.5 million in January-March quarter compared to Dh212.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year
Finance3 weeks ago
The bank said credit quality across the group’s footprint continued to improve with impairment down 20 per cent
Finance3 weeks ago
Banks are making profits with low default rates and surplus liquidity but on the other hand, political instability and adverse global conditions pose risks to the domestic financial system
Finance4 weeks ago
New website serves to provide a push for financial accountability
Finance4 weeks ago
For the purpose of CRS, depository institutions like banks, custodial institutions like mutual funds, investment entities like hedge funds or private equity funds, and certain types of insurance companies are called financial institutions
Finance1 month ago
The initiative called “Raqeeb” is in line with the Cabinet decision aimed at raising awareness among the public and increasing compliance rates
Finance1 month ago
Shares in FAB closed 3.25 per cent down at Dh22.64 with 224.79 million shares changing hands on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which fell 1.4 per cent to 9,947.74 points
Finance1 month ago
The Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company said its investments in the Egyptian companies reflect ADQ’s continued confidence in the country’s strong economic potential
Finance1 month ago