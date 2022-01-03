First Abu Dhabi Bank and FAB Properties sign MoU with Eltizam Group

FAB Properties manages a diversified portfolio of more than 22,000 units across different market segments

Dubai - The strategic partnership will support the ambition of both companies to diversify their portfolios

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 5:15 PM

FAB Properties, the real estate service provider specialising in end-to-end property solutions, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), have partnered with Eltizam Asset Management Group (EAMG), a physical asset management company in the Middle East, to provide sustainable and strategic asset management solutions.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore the operational and commercial synergies that Eltizam Group can offer across a variety of services including Facilities Management, Security and Energy Saving Services, Community Management, and QHSE Audit Services, Property Technology, Landbank Management and Project Development Services as well as In-Unit Services to owners and tenants.

Jasim Al Ali, CEO of FAB Properties, said: “As one of the UAE’s leading real estate service providers, FAB Properties is committed to delivering market-leading solutions and services. We are excited to work alongside Eltizam Group, as it is through partnerships like these that we can further expand our capabilities and facilities management services. With both entities’ combined expertise, we look forward to delivering exceptionally high caliber services to our clients.”

“The partnership with FAB and FAB Properties will support a fruitful relationship and a brighter future for both companies. We are pleased to be the real estate and facilities management provider for FAB and I believe our collaborative capabilities will allow us to thrive within the industry. These strategic partnerships will support our ambition to diversify our portfolio with the ever-changing dynamics of the asset management world,” said Chris Roberts, Group CEO, Eltizam.

Eltizam Group manages real estate for international and national clients with its focus on delivering the highest level of service in conjunction with commercial competitiveness in the marketplace.

FAB Properties – the subsidiary of FAB Bank, the largest bank in the UAE - manages a diversified portfolio of more than 22,000 units across different market segments. Its offering is characterized by the quality of services it provides to customers and the high standards it adopts in delivering them. FAB Properties’ mission will remain to offer exceptionally high caliber services in the professional real estate market, creating sustainable long-term value for its clients and for the landlords who utilise its management services for their properties. Its continued vision is to establish itself as a pioneer real estate solutions provider in the UAE and the region, offering high quality end-to-end property solutions built around the customer.

The signing ceremony serves as the steppingstone towards a long and collaborative partnership between FAB Properties and Eltizam Asset Management Group, who both share core beliefs and goals.

business@khaleejtimes.com