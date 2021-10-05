Emirates NBD signs $750 million financing facility with Emirates

Emirates NBD has successfully signed a $750 million five-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates airline on September 30, 2021.
The landmark transaction remains competitively priced and marks a first for Emirates Airline as a sales-receivable backed financing structure, aimed to diversify their liquidity pool.
Emirates NBD, one of the leading banking groups in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, acted as bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and global agent for the transaction.
Ahmed Al Qassim, senior executive vice-president, group head of Corporate & Institutional Banking for Emirates NBD said this first-of-its-kind transaction demonstrates Emirates NBD Group’s commitment towards supporting Emirates, the largest airline in the region.
"As a leading regional bank, we are continuously exploring new and innovative financing solutions to support our valued clients and their long-term objectives. As Dubai gears up to be the most visited city by 2025, we look forward to playing our part in achieving this goal through more of such landmark transactions with Emirates airline,” he said.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Authorities said the probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff would continue
Finance2 weeks ago
The General Budget Committee discussed the federal budget for the 2022-26 period in the light of the recent updates to the Ministry of Finance’s budget development procedures
Finance2 weeks ago
The cooperation agreement for the launch of Oxy payment cards was signed in a special ceremony during the “Seamless Middle East” exhibition
Finance2 weeks ago
S&P analysts expect the GCC economies to expand at an unweighted average of 1.8 per cent in 2021 and four per cent in 2022
Finance3 weeks ago
CFOs, financial controllers, accountants and auditors should support the UAE's banking system: ICAI (Dubai) Chapter
Finance3 weeks ago
Recent research has shown that FinTech investment have grown by 49 per cent in H1 2021 year-on-year
Finance3 weeks ago