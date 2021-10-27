Ajman Bank announces opening of new branch in RAK

Supplied

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 6:20 PM

Ajman Bank has announced its expansion into Ras Al Khaimah with the opening of a new branch.

The latest facility will allow the bank to cater to the growing demand for its innovative products and services from customers in the emirate. It is designed to enhance the customer experience while making banking simple.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new branch in Ras Al Khaimah. The facility will offer key services and will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 2pm. It is testament to our success and underlines our firm commitment towards providing our customers the best service and products. We look forward to serving our customers in Ras Al Khaimah and believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy will meet the personal and business banking needs of the emirate.”

Manning the Ras Al Khaimah facility will be 100 per cent qualified Emarati nationals.

Amiri further added: “We know that our customers are increasingly looking for convenience and efficiency. Our aim is to help them manage their day-to-day and business banking needs more effectively.”

business@khaleejtimes.com