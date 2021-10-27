Ajman Bank announces opening of new branch in RAK

K-MAC operates over 300 Taco Bell restaurants, mostly in the midwestern and southern United States and represents approximately four per cent of the entire Taco Bell system
Finance1 week ago
Ajman Bank has announced its expansion into Ras Al Khaimah with the opening of a new branch.
The latest facility will allow the bank to cater to the growing demand for its innovative products and services from customers in the emirate. It is designed to enhance the customer experience while making banking simple.
Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new branch in Ras Al Khaimah. The facility will offer key services and will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 2pm. It is testament to our success and underlines our firm commitment towards providing our customers the best service and products. We look forward to serving our customers in Ras Al Khaimah and believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy will meet the personal and business banking needs of the emirate.”
Manning the Ras Al Khaimah facility will be 100 per cent qualified Emarati nationals.
Amiri further added: “We know that our customers are increasingly looking for convenience and efficiency. Our aim is to help them manage their day-to-day and business banking needs more effectively.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
K-MAC operates over 300 Taco Bell restaurants, mostly in the midwestern and southern United States and represents approximately four per cent of the entire Taco Bell system
Finance1 week ago
Authorities said the probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff would continue
Finance2 weeks ago
The General Budget Committee discussed the federal budget for the 2022-26 period in the light of the recent updates to the Ministry of Finance’s budget development procedures
Finance3 weeks ago
The cooperation agreement for the launch of Oxy payment cards was signed in a special ceremony during the “Seamless Middle East” exhibition
Finance3 weeks ago
S&P analysts expect the GCC economies to expand at an unweighted average of 1.8 per cent in 2021 and four per cent in 2022
Finance3 weeks ago
CFOs, financial controllers, accountants and auditors should support the UAE's banking system: ICAI (Dubai) Chapter
Finance3 weeks ago
5-year dual tranche financing facility competitively priced and marks a first for Emirates airline as a sales-receivable backed financing structure
Finance3 weeks ago