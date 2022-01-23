Abdullah Sharafi appointed to DFSA’s board of directors

The appointment reflects the DFSA’s commitment to play a vital role in consolidating DIFC’s position as the region’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major global financial centre. — File photo

By Wam Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 4:31 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has issued a resolution appointing Abdullah Sharafi to the board of directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Sharafi is an experienced businessman and banker with over 20 years of experience at Emirates Industrial Bank. He has extensive experience as a consultant to several ministries and organisations locally and internationally. He also sits on several other boards in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the DFSA, said: “We sincerely appreciate the constant support extended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the development of the DFSA as part of realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop the emirate into a leading global financial hub.

“Sharafi joins us in place of Abdul Wahid Al Ulama, former DFSA board member. We sincerely thank Al Ulama for his valuable contributions to the DFSA and wish him the best in his future endeavours. Abdullah Sharafi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, especially in commerce and finance, to our Board.”

He added that the appointment reflects the DFSA’s commitment to play a vital role in consolidating DIFC’s position as the region’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major global financial centre. — Wam