$2.2t Islamic finance industry set for 10% expansion in 2022

Non-compliance with the ESR is subject to penalties ranging from Dh20,000 to D400,000. To avoid this, it is recommended that the licensee must comply with the ESR.
The $2.2 trillion global Islamic finance industry will expand about 10 per cent in 2022-2023 after a similar growth trend in total assets in 2021, albeit it is still held back by structural constraints, according to a new report.
“This year, we think higher commodities prices will underpin a stronger recovery in many core Islamic finance markets. Moreover, most of these countries are relatively resilient to macroeconomic shocks resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This will support the industry’s prospects for 2022-2023 but global headwinds could change the picture,” said S&P Global Ratings head of Islamic finance Mohamed Damak.
According to Invesco experts, who expect to see the continued growth of opportunities for investors looking for Shariah-compliant investment vehicles in 2022, a remarkable rise in the range of Islamic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would drive global Islamic finance assets to grow t $4.94 trillion in 2025.
The surge in ETFs has been attributed to fund managers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Europe.
ETFs overall had a record year in 2021 with more than 900 new launches worldwide and over $1 trillion in global net inflows, taking assets under management to $9.9 trillion at the end of November, according to Invesco experts, who expect to see the continued growth of opportunities for investors looking for Shariah-compliant investment vehicles in 2022.
S&P Global Ratings noted that the Islamic finance industry is still held back by structural weaknesses, namely the complexity inherent to transactions and the correlation of performance with oil prices given concentration in commodities-exporting countries. What’s more, the clear preference of some Shariah scholars for a higher proportion of profit and loss sharing in sukuk is posing certain legal challenges.
“However, we see opportunities in the alignment of certain Islamic financial products and environmental, social, and governance factors and recent strides in digitalization. We expect to see a higher volume of green and sustainability sukuk (from a low base) as issuers look to broaden the investor base and include funds aligned with sustainability themes. Moreover, digital sukuk could generate significant investor interest in the future once the necessary prerequisites are implemented,” said the report.
“Based on these factors, we believe the market will expand about 10 per cent in 2022-23 after 10.2 per cent growth in total assets in 2021 (excluding Iran),” Damak said.
The government did not announce a replacement or say when a successor would be announced
If the entities are carrying business only in the UAE, or entities whose income is being taxed in other countries are not subject to ESR in the UAE. ESR is not applicable to natural persons, sole proprietorships, trusts and foundations
The bank's underlying profit before tax increasing five per cent on a constant currency basis while ncome grew 11 per cent during Jan-Mar quarter
The bank said higher revenue across net interest and other operating income, underpinned by solid loan growth, generated a robust increase in net profit
The largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world said net operating revenues showed robust growth of 11 per cent YoY to Dh2.467 billion compared to Dh2.226 billion in the same 2021 period
The UAE banks have strong liquidity with liquid assets at 38 per cent of total assets as of December 2021, up from 36 per cent as of December 2020, the rating agency noted
The lingering consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic have meant that shoppers today are less inclined to make lump sum payments in a single transaction
