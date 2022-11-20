World Cup fever in Dubai: Giant screen, live shows, DJ sets, BudX Fifa fan zone has got football fans covered

Venue will telecast every game on 330sqm screen equipped with 4D audio, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 9:06 PM

The World Cup has finally kicked off, and for diehard fans in the UAE who cannot travel to Doha, Dubai has got everything covered. With the host nation, Qatar, taking on Ecuador in the first match of the Fifa World Cup, football fever has now reached a crescendo.

As one of only six international flagships Fifa Fan Festivals worldwide, a festive mood filled the BudX FIFA fan park at picturesque Dubai Harbour. The seafront district expects to host up to 10,000 fans per day during the 22-day tournament.

As the evening rolled in, fans were seen enjoying live performances, DJ sets, food and beverages, games, and other activities before the opening ceremony. The venue will telecast every single minute of every game on gigantic 330sqm screens equipped with 4D audio, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors.

Mexican visitor Rocio, who will be flying to Qatar, is on a transit stay in Dubai and was seen enjoying the BudX Fifa Fan Festival. “I love the hospitality and people in the city. It is my first time in Dubai, and the food here doesn’t make me miss home at all”, Rocio expressed her joy to Khaleej Times.

Scottish national Neil, while speaking to Khaleej Times, said, “Dubai has my heart; this city has been an incredible host; I am loving the vibe here”.

Lucia, another Mexican flying to Qatar for the Mexico/Argentina match said, “Only Dubai can promise and deliver such an atmosphere. People here are just too good and are full of positive energy”.

She added, “My partner and I made the perfect decision to visit UAE before flying to Qatar. This place really lit up our visit. There is BudX FIFA park in my city too, but it can’t be anything like this."

Thousands joined in the excitement to celebrate this beautiful game in a state-of-the-art, immersive atmosphere. International artists like Brazilian diva Ludmilla, who will perform her signature mix of electro-pop and funk tunes on December 5, and local DJs such as Mr Shef Codes, Kaboo and Flippside keep the electric vibe going between and after matches.

The other BudX FIFA Fan Park are London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Seoul.

Ticket categories:

The admission package to BudX FIFA Fan Park starts from Dh79 per person for the match day, premium admission will cost Dh131.

A high table for four people will cost Dh1,680 and lounge for eight costs Dh3,360. The premium suite silver for 15 people Dh13,388.

