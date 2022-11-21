Watch: Orange Army celebrates Netherlands' victory over Senegal in Fifa World Cup

More than 60,000 fans soaked up a carnival-like atmosphere at the majestic Al Bayt Stadium as the World Cup host set the ball rolling with a spellbinding opening ceremony on Sunday evening
The Dutch fans, in their legendary orange colours, created quite a spectacle at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha during the Netherlands' 2022 Fifa World Cup opening match against Senegal on Monday.
But the three-time World Cup runners-up were pushed to the limit by African champions Senegal until late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen earned the Netherlands three invaluable points.
The Orange Army got their World Cup campaign off to a start with a hard-earned victory four years after missing the tournament's last edition in Russia. Their fans were jubilant after the final whistle, singing and dancing as they made their way out of the stadium.
Bakkar and Lia, an elderly Dutch couple, were not among those fans singing and dancing around the stadium. But the joy was palpable on their faces as their beloved team opened their campaign with a victory against a tough opponent.
"We arrived here only yesterday evening from the Netherlands. Now we are very happy with the victory. We have a very good and little lucky coach (Louis Van Gaal)," said Bakkar.
So how far can their team go in Qatar?
"I don't know. I think (till the) quarterfinals. But you never know; you have to be lucky, like today. When you are lucky enough, you can go on," said Bakkar, who had also travelled to South Africa and Brazil to watch World Cup matches.
"This is my third World Cup after South Africa (2010) and Brazil (2014). We have liked it here (in Qatar) very much," he said.
Lia, meanwhile, congratulated Qatar on a wonderfully-organised tournament.
"Good organisation. It's very clean, extremely clean," she said.
