Watch: Dad helps blind Argentina teen celebrate Messi's goal using Braille board in viral video

The boy's face lights up with pure joy as his hero scores in the Fifa World Cup match against Mexico

Photos: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:14 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:41 PM

Millions of Argentina fans screamed with joy when their beloved Messi scored a goal against Mexico in the Fifa World Cup match on Saturday.

Among them was one little boy. Sebastian Filoramo is a blind 12-year-old Argentina fan from Venezuela, who recently made the news for customising collectible World Cup stickers by adding Braille to them. He went viral again with a heartwarming clip posted to his Instagram account.

The video shows Sebastian and his father enjoying the Fifa World Cup match between Argentina and Messi. The father has his hands positioned over his son's, moving on a board mimicking the field on which the match was being played.

As Argentina legend Messi makes his move on the field, Sebastian's father mirrors his movements on the miniature board between them, allowing his son to experience the match even without being able to see it.

The video has gone viral, with people being touched by the display of love and support shown by the father, and the pure joy on the little Argentina fan's face as his hero scores a goal.

