Travelling to Qatar for Fifa World Cup? 6 key transport tips every football fan should know

Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services

Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 6:03 PM

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 organisers have released key transport information and tips for football fans visiting the country ahead of this year’s tournament, which will be held from November 20 to December 18.

The authorities have also urged the local residents to use private transportation to get to the venues during the tournament.

Organisers recommend the following:

Local residents should use private transportation to get to tournament venues and are encouraged to drive where possible

Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services

Direct bus services will be operational to stadiums from five locations around Doha and key accommodation sites

The information was announced during a press conference in Doha attended by representatives from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, Qatar Rail, Mowasalat and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal). Below are details of the key announcements:

Arrivals at Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport: Fans will have a range of transport options when they arrive – including shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, taxis and ride-hail services, like Uber and Careem. Shuttle buses will operate ­from both airports and help fans reach their accommodation and tourist attractions in central Doha.

Central Doha

From 1 November, Corniche Street will be pedestrianised as it prepares to host a variety of activities for fans during the tournament. Fans are encouraged to use public transport to visit either the Corniche Activation or Fifa Fan Festival, located in Al Bidda Park. Shuttle bus services will be operated so fans can travel between entertainment areas.

Shuttle bus services

Free shuttle bus services are now operating between Souq Waqif metro station and Al Bidda Park, connecting fans to various locations across the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads, and connecting accommodation sites to activations. Timetables and routes are available on the Mowasalat website.

Plate management system

A vehicle plate management system will be implemented in central Doha from 1 November. The area covered spans from Al Khafji Street in the north to C-Ring Road from the west and south, and Corniche Street from the east.

Under the plan, which is being tested every Friday from 3pm to 10pm until 28 October, vehicles with general transport plates and black private transport plates are diverted away from central Doha. During the tournament, this will be operational daily.

People who own only one vehicle, as well as public transport vehicles and emergency services, are exempted from the plan. Local authorities will issue fines for vehicles that access central Doha without meeting the exemption criteria.

A-Ring road

A-Ring Road now has a dedicated bus and taxi lane. Drivers not authorised to use the bus and taxi lane will be fined. The lane will be open to all road users from 2am to 8am only until the tournament. The lane will be used exclusively by buses and taxis 24 hours a day during the tournament.

Traffic diversions around stadiums

To organise vehicle entry and exit, traffic will be restricted around Al Thumama, Khalifa International, Lusail and Al Janoub stadiums. Residents of the areas surrounding these venues are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Land border

Details on entry via the Abu Samra land border will be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

Accessibility

Organisers are aiming to deliver the most accessible Fifa World Cup in tournament history.

ALSO READ: