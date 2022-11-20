Spectacular opening ceremony to kick off Fifa World Cup tonight

World Cup fans ‘will survive without beer’: Fifa president speaks out on alcohol ban at stadiums
Qatar’s big day has arrived under a bright sky and a beautiful breeze to soothe the soul. The night is set to be even more magical, when bright lights will illuminate the Al Bayt Stadium for the opening match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament opener today evening (7 pm local time). But for the 60,000 fans inside this magnificent stadium, a football match is not the only memory they will take back home.
A spectacular opening ceremony featuring South Korean superstar Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi will kick off the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza.
Millions of people across the globe are expected to tune in for the 30-minute opening ceremony of the first World Cup in the post-Covid-19 era.
“The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering [of] all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion. Football allows us to come together as one tribe, and the earth is the tent in which we all live,” Fifa said in a statement on Saturday.
“The seven-act programme will be led by world-class talents that interlace Qatari tradition with worldwide culture, and will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous Fifa World Cup hosts and event volunteers.
“Along with hundreds of performers, Fifa World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will encourage dialogue on inclusion and diversity.”
The 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East region, will see 32 countries compete in 64 matches with the grand finale scheduled for December 18 at the Iconic Lusail Stadium.
Eight state-of-the-art stadiums have been built by Qatar for this World Cup, and millions of foreign fans can travel from one stadium to the other through the wonderfully-built public transport system.
All they need to show is their Hayya Card – the entry permit to Qatar for fans with match tickets during the World Cup.
