Offside with Sahil: Spain will do everything to knock Germany out

German players during a training session. — Reuters

By Sahil Sajan Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 5:09 PM

Once again Germany put themselves in a tough situation.

Finally, the World Cup is going to witness Spain vs Germany, two of the most highly-rated teams, filled with high profile players.

It’s safe to say both nations have had a very different start to this World Cup. Spain were off to a blistering start when they beat Costa Rica 7-0 and,, on the other hand, the Germans went through a nightmare once again after losing out to Japan.

It’s like a repetition of last year when Germany lost to Mexico in their first match of the group stages, which led them to not making into in the knockouts.

There was nothing wrong with Germany’s performance against Japan, but they failed to be clinical in front of goal, which cost them dearly.

Even though Spain were off to a flyer, it will surely be an even contest as both teams consists of world class players. Definitely, a player to look out for this game from the Spanish side is Pedri, and from Germany, everyone’s eye will be on Jamal Musiala.

Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must-win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup.

This group has three solid teams in Spain, Germany and Japan, and with the loss to Japan in their first game, Germany can't have any more hiccups or they might have to catch an early flight back home like the last World Cup.

Germany have the experience but do they have the temperament.

Time will tell but Spain will do everything to get the dangerous Germany knocked out.