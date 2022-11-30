Offside with Sahil: Now or never for Belgium

The golden generation have always flattered to deceive

Belgium were always considered as dark horses because of the potential their players had, and who were called as players of the golden generation. But they always flattered to deceive their fans as well people following football around the world in the last two World Cups.

It is clear for the public to see that the tensions are rising in the Belgium camp. Right after star man Kevin De Bruyne commented that “some players have become old,” centre back Jan Vertonghen replied back at him, by referring to the fact that the attackers have also aged.

We all have been mentioning that this is the golden generation for Belgium, and it seems like it will end, without achieving any major success.

Nonetheless, Belgium haven’t been at their best this World Cup, after having a sluggish win against Canada and getting hammered by Morocco. Now, their biggest test comes against Croatia. They themselves also have some fantastic players who are also ageing with the likes of Ivan Perišić and Luka Modrić.

We must see how Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard perform for Belgium. Also, they will be hoping for Romelu Lukaku to get fit for the game. All around, we could expect one of these two high-profile nations to be knocked out.