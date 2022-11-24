Offside with Sahil: England must not underestimate USA

The intensity of their singing grew every time the Japanese players ran to get the ball out of their half and make a foray into the opponent's box
England's tails will be up when they take on USA in their second game of the World Cup after thrashing Iran 6-2 in their opener, whereas USA, after a draw in the first game against Wales, will hope to upset England to keep their chances alive to get in to the next round.
It’s safe to say that Gareth Southgate got his tactics spot on in the very first game and it will be very crucial for him to be consistent with it. There was a lot of pressure on the England manager coming in to this World Cup as the fans were not happy after they lost the Euros at home.
A major concern in the game for England was when captain Harry Kane sustained an ankle injury but it seems that he is set to start the match against the USA, which is a good sign for England.
For sure, every fan would agree that Kane is currently the most important player in the England squad, as not only does he score goals but also has the quality to create chances and win the ball for his team.
Meanwhile, the USA would have hoped to get the three points against Wales, but a Gareth bale penalty prevented that from happening. The USA have plenty of high profile names in their squad, who could make the difference for them such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and last match’s goal scorer Timothy Weah, who has got rapid pace and could create a problem for England’s backline.
Overall, this should be an interesting contest with both teams having a good rivalry.
But one would back England in this game because of the experience that they have.
Language certainly was no barrier as these football fans celebrated two historic victories for Asian teams over two football powerhouses
Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave the Asian champions a stunning upset over European giants
The defender collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais during match against Argentina
Organisers report a huge spike in ticket demand, particularly for Saudi Arabia matches, after the team's historic win over Argentina
Fans speak about how the victory will change the mindset of regional teams
Despite the fact that he may be past his prime, the Portuguese player remains one of football's most lethal finishers to his day
Policies will be available as both 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 coverage