Offside with Sahil: England must not underestimate USA

But one would back Gareth Southgate's men in this game because of the experience that they have, writes Sahil Sajan

England's Harry Kane takes part in a training session at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Doha on Thursday. — AFP

By Sahil Sajan Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 7:27 PM

England's tails will be up when they take on USA in their second game of the World Cup after thrashing Iran 6-2 in their opener, whereas USA, after a draw in the first game against Wales, will hope to upset England to keep their chances alive to get in to the next round.

It’s safe to say that Gareth Southgate got his tactics spot on in the very first game and it will be very crucial for him to be consistent with it. There was a lot of pressure on the England manager coming in to this World Cup as the fans were not happy after they lost the Euros at home.

A major concern in the game for England was when captain Harry Kane sustained an ankle injury but it seems that he is set to start the match against the USA, which is a good sign for England.

For sure, every fan would agree that Kane is currently the most important player in the England squad, as not only does he score goals but also has the quality to create chances and win the ball for his team.

Meanwhile, the USA would have hoped to get the three points against Wales, but a Gareth bale penalty prevented that from happening. The USA have plenty of high profile names in their squad, who could make the difference for them such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and last match’s goal scorer Timothy Weah, who has got rapid pace and could create a problem for England’s backline.

Overall, this should be an interesting contest with both teams having a good rivalry.

But one would back England in this game because of the experience that they have.