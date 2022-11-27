Watch: How Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates win over Belgium with his mother at the stadium

Los Ticos recovered well from their brusing 7-0 defeat to Spain to secure a surprise lone-goal victory in a Group E match on Sunday
Morocco’s emphatic win against Belgium in the Fifa World Cup match on Sunday enthralled fans at Al Thumama stadium and the world over. But the most emotional scenes were witnessed in the stands when Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi went over to his mother and gave her a kiss.
Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in the crucial Group F encounter.
An emotional Achraf Hakimi was seen going over to his mother Saida Mou in the stands and hugging her. Saida Mou is known as a celebrity mother who inspired her son's success.
The PSG player, who started with Real Madrid and then changed to Inter Milan, ran to the stands after the win. He also presented his match shirt to his mother. The video and photos of the emotional scenes are going viral all over the internet. Hakimi himself shared photos on Twitter.
Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a brilliant goal from a free kick in the 73rd minute of the game and Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in the injury time to give Morocco only their second win in a World Cup game since their debut in 1970.
The Moroccans are now leading Group F with four points from two matches, while the Belgians are in second place with three points.
Los Ticos recovered well from their brusing 7-0 defeat to Spain to secure a surprise lone-goal victory in a Group E match on Sunday
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa
Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave the Polish a 2-0 win at Education City Stadium
'I am very relieved and very, very happy,' Rafael said, as he gave a thumbs up to the team that bounced back after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia
Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win
They were still basking in the glow of the team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week
Giant killers fail to find the finishing touch against Poland and even miss a first-half penalty after conceding a goal