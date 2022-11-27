Watch: How Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates win over Belgium with his mother at the stadium

The defender ran to his mother in the stands and gave her a kiss after his team's 2-0 win against Belgium

Achraf Hakimi kisses his mother after his team's win against Belgium.

Morocco’s emphatic win against Belgium in the Fifa World Cup match on Sunday enthralled fans at Al Thumama stadium and the world over. But the most emotional scenes were witnessed in the stands when Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi went over to his mother and gave her a kiss.

An emotional Achraf Hakimi was seen going over to his mother Saida Mou in the stands and hugging her. Saida Mou is known as a celebrity mother who inspired her son's success.

The PSG player, who started with Real Madrid and then changed to Inter Milan, ran to the stands after the win. He also presented his match shirt to his mother. The video and photos of the emotional scenes are going viral all over the internet. Hakimi himself shared photos on Twitter.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a brilliant goal from a free kick in the 73rd minute of the game and Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in the injury time to give Morocco only their second win in a World Cup game since their debut in 1970.

The Moroccans are now leading Group F with four points from two matches, while the Belgians are in second place with three points.