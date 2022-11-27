Morocco stun Belgium in another Fifa World Cup 2022 shock

They were still basking in the glow of the team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week
After Saudi Arabia and Japan, Morocco produced a major upset in the Qatar World Cup with an unforgettable 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.
Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a brilliant goal from a free kick in the 73rd minute and Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in the injury time to give Morocco only their second win in a World Cup game since their debut in 1970.
Backed by their noisy fans, Morocco dominated the star-studded Belgians, enjoying the lion’s share of possession.
Belgium, a team featuring bug names like Kevin du Bruyne and Eden Hazrd, had no answer to the Moroccan brilliance as they went down tamely.
The Moroccans are now leading Group F with four points from two matches, while the Belgians are in second place with three points.
