Morocco stun Belgium in another Fifa World Cup 2022 shock

The North Africans were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters
By Rituraj Borkakoty from Doha

Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 6:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 7:19 PM

After Saudi Arabia and Japan, Morocco produced a major upset in the Qatar World Cup with an unforgettable 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a brilliant goal from a free kick in the 73rd minute and Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in the injury time to give Morocco only their second win in a World Cup game since their debut in 1970.

Backed by their noisy fans, Morocco dominated the star-studded Belgians, enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

Belgium, a team featuring bug names like Kevin du Bruyne and Eden Hazrd, had no answer to the Moroccan brilliance as they went down tamely.

The Moroccans are now leading Group F with four points from two matches, while the Belgians are in second place with three points.

