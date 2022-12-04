Mbappe sets France for World Cup quarters after Olivier Giroud's opener against Poland

The intense knockout stages begin today, with Netherlands facing the USA, followed by Argentina versus Australia later on
Defending champions France overcame a spirited challenge from Poland before completely dominating them for an impressive 3-1 victory at the Thumama Stadium on Sunday.
France stormed into the quarterfinals with the emphatic win in the round of 16 clash.
Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and one from Olivier Giroud kept the French dream of becoming the first team since Brazil to defend the World Cup title alive.
For long periods in the first half, Poland fought fire with fire against the strong France team at the Thumama Stadium.
But after Giroud scored the first goal in the 44th minute, France were the dominant team in the second half.
Mbappe then left his mark on the match with two second half goals, firing warning shots at the other big contenders for the World Cup title in Qatar.
Robert Lewandowski scored a consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot in the 99th minute.
