Look: Qatar delivers a spellbinding opening ceremony at Fifa World Cup

Al Bayt Stadium witnessed magnificent visual splendour as performers, including South Korean superstar Jung Kook, danced and sang in the centre of the pitch

By Rituraj Borkakoty from Doha Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 8:17 PM

The Qatar World Cup kicked off with a spellbinding opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening.

Showcasing the rich Arabian culture in a splendid display of colours, the artists performed to roaring applause. The opening ceremony also offered its tribute to the beautiful game and the role it plays in bringing people together.

Inspired by traditional Arabian tents, Al Bayt Stadium – which sits magnificently in the middle of a desert – witnessed visual splendour as performers danced and sang in the middle of the pitch.

While each performance was met with roaring applause from the 60,000 fans at the stadium, the noise reached a crescendo when South Korean superstar Jung Kook took to centre stage and performed.

Millions of people across the globe tuned in for the 30-minute opening ceremony of the first World Cup in the post-Covid-19 era.

Earlier, Ecuadorian and Qatari fans have made the event a true spectacle of colours and bonhomie at the Al Bayt Stadium on the eve of the opening match.

Fans started arriving as early as 2 pm, five fours before the start of the match.

Andres, an Ecuadorian fan, came from Germany for his team’s first match of the tournament against the home team.

“I arrived yesterday from Germany with my brother, Fernando. So we are very excited about this match today,” Andres told the Khaleej Times.

“We have met so many fans since coming here. Now it’s great to meet the home team fans. It’s been a very nice experience in Qatar; hopefully we will have a great game tonight. And it will be amazing if Ecuador win.”

The 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East region, will see 32 countries compete in 64 matches, with the grand finale scheduled for December 18 at the Iconic Lusail Stadium.

Eight state-of-the art stadiums have been built by Qatar for this World Cup, and the million-plus foreign fans can travel from one stadium to the other through the wonderfully-built public transport system.

All they need to show is their Hayya Card – the entry permit to Qatar for fans with match tickets during the World Cup.

