Look: Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup

'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.
Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles.
Even before the end of the match, "dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety," Brussels police said in a statement.
A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist "was injured in the face by fireworks".
Around a hundred police officers were mobilised while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city centre. Metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence.
"I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order," tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.
"I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers."
ALSO READ:
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa
Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave the Polish a 2-0 win at Education City Stadium
'I am very relieved and very, very happy,' Rafael said, as he gave a thumbs up to the team that bounced back after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia
Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win
They were still basking in the glow of the team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week
Giant killers fail to find the finishing touch against Poland and even miss a first-half penalty after conceding a goal
The striker scored twice to take his team into the knockout round