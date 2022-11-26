Lewandowski’s first World Cup goal breaks Saudi hearts

Giant killers fail to find the finishing touch against Poland and even miss a first-half penalty after conceding a goal

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski eyes the ball after an attempt on goal in a Group C match against Saudi Arabia at the Fifa World Cup on Saturday. Poland won 2-0. Photo AFP.

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:48 PM

Against a well-organised Poland team, Saudi Arabia came up with the same relentless aggression with which they dismantled Argentina for the most famous victory in their football history.

But they couldn’t find the finishing touch on Saturday against the Poles at the Education City Stadium, even missing a first-half penalty after conceding a goal.

Robert Lewandowski then pounced on a defensive error to score the team’s second goal, his first at the World Cup, deep into the second half to send the Saudis crashing back to earth after the flying start to their campaign.

The comprehensive 2-0 victory for Poland has now earned them a shot at qualifying for the next round.

The Saudis, on the other hand, are still in with a chance to reach the second round only for the second time in a World Cup.

But for that to happen, they can ill afford to be wasteful in front of the goal.

They paid the penalty for their wayward finishing on Saturday, just three days after their predatory finishes stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The Saudis started the game on Saturday in stirring fashion. Buoyed by the deafening noise from their fans, who easily outnumbered the Poles in the stands, Saudi came in waves at the Polish box.

Such was the ferocity of their attacks that it seemed the Saudi Arabian team, just like their fans in the stands, had also more men on the field.

It wasn’t just the brave tactic of using the high line against a team that had Lewandowski, one of the greatest modern strikers.

But it was their passing game that was captivating. The Poles put bodies behind the ball as the Saudis effortlessly passed the ball around in the middle of the park.

Every now and then, they would storm into the box only to run into a resolute Polish defence.

Saudi Arabia's forward Firas Al-Buraikan marks Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (L) as Robert Lewandowski looks on during their Fifa World Cup Group C match on Saturday. Photo: AFP

But Poles showed how to finish off a move when Piotr Zielinsk, the Naploi striker, gave the team the lead with a fine finish from inside in the box in the 39th minute.

It was a goal that came against the run of play.

The Saudis, though, continued to press hard and they had their chance when the referee pointed to the penalty after a VAR check following Krystian Bielik's foul on Saleh Al Shehri.

Salem Al Dawsari, the hero against Argentina with a majestic right-footer that found the back of the net, sent a tame effort from the spot as Poland took a slender lead into the half time.

The Poles found their range in the second half, but they still needed a defensive lapse from the Saudis to put the game to bed as the 34-year-old Lewandowski finally scored a World Cup goal.

"I think the older I get, the more emotional I get," Lewandowski said of his emotional celebrations after the goal.

"I'm aware it might be my last World Cup and I wanted to be able to say that I've played and scored at World Cups.

"I don't like to concentrate on individual statistics as the result is the most important thing, but getting both is great."