Israeli fan hopes to take home 'magical memories' from Qatar

"This party of soccer has brought people together and that’s amazing," says Sam who has celebrity status on social media

Sam (left) and Sana with Filipino fans Shine, Nachi and Saffra who support Brazil. – Rituraj Borkakoty

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 10:57 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM

Sam has never been big into football, but he loves the World Cup. This young Israeli man believes no other event can bring people together quite like the football World Cup.

“It was a very spontaneous decision to come to Qatar for the World Cup. I organised this trip with my sister, Sana. And we wanted to see Brazil in a World Cup,” Sam told this reporter.

As he mingled with three fans from the Philippines, happily taking pictures with them, Sam praised Qatar for wonderfully organising the World Cup.

“It’s amazing. Actually, it’s very impressive, how they made it in a very short time,” he said.

“And this is my first time. I never imagined that I would visit this country, and now here we are, having such a nice time.”

Sam, who has earned a celebrity status on social media in Israel for his work as an artist, says he will bring back a lot of wonderful memories from Qatar.

“I will bring back very unique memories because this is our first time that we have experienced a World Cup,” he said.

“It’s so wonderful to meet so many people here, seeing people sing and dance and asking for pictures. This party of soccer has brought people together. And that’s amazing.”