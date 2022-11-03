Giant LED screen, VIP lounge: New Abu Dhabi 'Fanzone' to allow football fans to enjoy Fifa World Cup in style

Split into four action-packed zones the neon-themed, Instagram-worthy Abu Dhabi Fanzone – FIFA World Cup Viewing Experience has something for everyone

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022

Building on the rising football fever, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the ultimate football fan watch-spot in the UAE capital with the Abu Dhabi Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience with a daily hosting capacity of 2,000.

Located on Yas Links, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the 10,000 sqm dedicated fan space created in partnership with Miral and AB INBEV, is inviting residents and visitors from around the world to cheer on their teams along with their friends and families throughout the football tournament from November 20 to December 18.

Split into four action-packed zones; main viewing zone, activation zone, F&B zone and VIP lounge zone, the neon-themed, Instagram-worthy Abu Dhabi Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience has something for everyone. Fans can enjoy abundance of seating options, interactive activations and e-sports, food, beverage and retail outlets, stage and roaming entertainment.

The main viewing zone will feature a giant LED screen, measuring 16 x 9 metres, making it one of the largest outdoor screens in the country. With all games shown live, the supporting fanzone programme is jam-packed with football fever-inducing and family-friendly experiences, including specialist commentary, crowd and community competitions and non-stop entertainment. The action continues off-screen, with a streaming line-up of musical and performance artists entertaining fans with stage shows, DJ sets, and roaming artists.

A place to cheer on their home teams, the main viewing zone offers plenty of seating space for fans and their friends and families, including standing stations, bean bags and communal tables. With comfort and convenience in close reach, the area is surrounded by refreshing food and beverage stations from local and homegrown popular eateries. The intimate VIP Lounge offers next-level comforts in a more private zone with a second game screen and shisha lounge.

Central to the fanzone, visitors will feel the real sense of community and get competitive, challenging each other over themed football activations, including FootPool, Fast Feet and Targeted Kick screens. Creating a tournament within a tournament, the fanzone will host daily and weekly Fifa 23 community tournaments on PS5*. Gamers, football enthusiasts and fans alike will be able to register and play for free directly through http://adfanzone.zemmz.com/.

The dedicated gaming zone will include a variety of PS5 games, arcades, and a gaming lounge, along with many sports challenges and games. This family-friendly space will become the hub for everyone to challenge their friends, compete against the best in the UAE to showcase their e-sports skills and gain bragging rights; participants will be in the run-up to receiving exclusive prizes.

Further elevating the fan experience, visitors can purchase official Fifa Licensed merchandise like World Cup Trophy replicas and nation-themed footballs.

Tiered entry options are available with General Admission passes costing Dh50, All Game Access passes at Dh95, and Season passes at Dh950. The VIP shisha lounge is also available for table bookings.