From Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed to Saudi Crown Prince: 5 world leaders in Qatar for Fifa World Cup

Arriving dignitaries were received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (R), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai (L). Photo: Qatar News Agency

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 3:00 PM

The long-awaited Fifa World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, November 20, with millions of viewers worldwide tuning in to witness the magnificent opening ceremony in Al Bayt Stadium featuring performances from South Korean superstar Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East region, will see 32 countries compete in 64 matches, with the grand finale scheduled for December 18 at the Iconic Lusail Stadium.

Leaders from across the globe landed in Qatar yesterday to attend the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, with arriving dignitaries received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shakes hands with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the World Cup. Photo: Qatar News Agency

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Qatar News Agency

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Qatar News Agency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Photo: Qatar News Agency

ALSO READ: