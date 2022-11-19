Free Fifa World Cup calendar: Here are the dates for matches, giant clashes

Download and save this special Khaleej Times calendar — so you won't miss a single match

Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 1:18 PM

Carnival time is here. Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20.

Khaleej Times takes you through the mega event with a cool pin-up calendar of early matches and giant clashes.

In case you missed the free pullout in Saturday’s newspaper, save and download the image above.

ALSO READ: