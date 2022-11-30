France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup

Despite missing the services of star striker Neymar the five times champions comfortably overcome a gritty Switzerland
Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match after Fifa announced on Tuesday that she will take charge of Thursday's Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica.
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita.
Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees.
For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is the latest step in a rapid rise to the top level in Europe.
She was the first woman to referee in France's Ligue 1 in 2019, the same year she took charge of the women's World Cup final in her home country.
Frappart also officiated the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, before refereeing the Champions League in 2020 and then the French Cup final last season.
The South American team was about to take a corner when the lights at Stadium 974 dimmed enough for play to stop
According to him, the host country has done a superb job of organising the tournament
The Black Stars, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.
Supporters were so inspired when the team rallied from 3-1 down to hold Serbia 3-3 that they started cheering, making the loudest noise in the 40,000-capacity stadium
The signs are ominous that the World Cup will not longer be ruled by the big teams like Argentina, Germany, writes Sahil Sajan
Germany can get to the knockout stage if they beat the Costa Ricans on Thursday, and Spain avoid defeat to Japan
In the match against Serbia on Thursday, medical staff announced that the 30-year-old had sustained a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle