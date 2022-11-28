Fifa World Cup: The Lion is hungry now, Cameroon fans warn Brazil

Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game, team switch goalkeepers before kick-off against Belgium
Bounou lined up with the team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui
During an engrossing Group G World Cup battle between Cameroon and Serbia on Monday, it seemed Rigobert Song was not the only man coaching the Indomitable Lions from Africa.
There were at least 10 more men shouting instructions from the media box at the Al Janoub Stadium as Cameroon launched attacks after attacks after falling 3-1 behind to Serbia early in the second half.
“Come on, get the ball,” one reporter jumped and gesticulated, urging the team to regain possession after one of their players lost the ball.
Despite taking the lead through Castelletto in the first half against the run of play, Cameroon were stunned by the resilient Serbians who showed great character and some great skills too to score three goals in the space of eight minutes.
Up until Serbia scored the third goal, the Cameroonian contingent in the press tribune looked normal like any normal reporters.
But when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Serbia’s third goal from a delightful move, the Cameroonian media team could no longer keep their calm.
They waved at their players to press hard and demanded cards from the referee for the Serbs for every tackle on their players.
It’s not clear if anyone on the field, including the referees, heard the noise coming from the media tribune.
But the Cameroonian supporters sitting next to the media tribune certainly got inspired as they started making the loudest noise in the 40,000-capacity stadium.
Remarkably, Cameroon soon got the second goal through Aboubakar before Choupo-Moting found the equaliser three minutes later.
Buoyed by those two goals, Cameroon pushed the Serbs to the brink with the sheer force of their game as the Europeans failed to match the Africans’ flair and energy.
Their supporters kept on shouting their approval at every move, but the winning goal never came.
The 3-3 draw in what was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament kept both teams’ round of 16 hopes alive
But the stirring fightback against a strong Serbian team will now inspire Cameroon to produce their best football against Brazil in their final group game.
“We don’t care now who we are facing in the next game. We are ready for anybody,” said Cameroonian fan Sally Jenkins who made some of the loudest noises in the game, constantly urging the players to attack the Serbian goal.
Sally has travelled from North Carolina, USA, with her husband Samuel Jenkins for Cameroon’s World Cup matches in Qatar.
Samuel, her husband, even fired some warning shots at Brazil on behalf of his beloved team.
“When the lion is hungry, it can eat anything. And we are very hungry now,” he said.
Samuel, who has been living in the US for 25 years, then revealed why the Cameroonians are so passionate about football.
ALSO READ:
“It’s the biggest sport in Cameroon. It unites the country. When there is football, we put all our differences aside,” he said.
“It’s the uniting factor in Cameroon. Irrespective of your social status, your ethnic background, your political affiliation and your religious beliefs, once football starts in Cameroon, we are all one.”
Cameroon will certainly need a team spirit of epic proportions when they face Brazil on December 2, hoping to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since their dream run to the quarterfinals in the 1990 World Cup.
Bounou lined up with the team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui
It was the North African country's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998
The North Africans were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net
'This is a beautiful country and we hope to come back again', says Georgette Musrie, whose family have tickets for 10 matches in the tournament, including the final
Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup
Los Ticos recovered well from their brusing 7-0 defeat to Spain to secure a surprise lone-goal victory in a Group E match on Sunday
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa