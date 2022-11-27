Fifa World Cup: The fan song that brings Argentina together

'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Football is a game that makes fans jump up and down and sing at the stadiums, in the streets, on the buses and on metro trains, creating moments that can never be felt in any other sport.
Football is also a game that makes footballers jump up and down and sing in the dressing rooms after winning a hard-fought battle on the field.
The video of Argentina players, including Lionel Messi, bouncing their arms and jumping and singing in the dressing room following their victory over Mexico in the make-or-break World Cup game has now gone viral.
But in the first-half of the game against Mexico when they were bullied on the ball by their fearless rivals, it seemed Argentina players had no energy to put up a fight.
And in the stands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, their fans were almost silenced by their Mexican counterparts who were making the loudest noise, chanting and beating the drums.
But things began to change in the second half as Argentina found the goals and their rhythm on the pitch and the fans their voice in the stands.
As soon as Messi scored that first goal with a sublime finish from outside the box, the giant stadium started reverberating with the anthem of the Argentina national team.
It was now their fans that hit the high notes as they beat the drums and sang: “Ole, ole, ole, Ole, ole, ole, ola...”
When this reporter asked Luciano about the team’s anthem, the Argentine fan who has come all the way from the Santa Fe state in Argentina to Qatar, smiled from ear to ear.
“Oh, this is the most beautiful fan song. It means that Argentina is a feeling that I can’t stop, I can’t stop putting my energy in my team and I can’t stop supporting the team. It’s a feeling that never stops,” he said after the team’s victory over Mexico on Saturday night.
“It’s a magical feeling when thousands of fans start singing this song in a stadium. It gives me goosebumps. It is that moment when we feel we are all one country, there is no difference, no race, no religion, we are all Argentinians. It’s our country.”
ALSO READ:
Luciano also had a message for Brazil fans that had been mocking Argentina after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.
“The World Cup football is the biggest festival in the world. We are just happy to be here and support our team. But we will celebrate all the teams,” he said.
If Argentina make a deep run in Qatar, there will be a lot of big celebrations from these passionate Argentinian fans. And there will be a beautiful rhythm and melody in their celebrations.
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa
Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave the Polish a 2-0 win at Education City Stadium
'I am very relieved and very, very happy,' Rafael said, as he gave a thumbs up to the team that bounced back after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia
Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win
They were still basking in the glow of the team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week
Giant killers fail to find the finishing touch against Poland and even miss a first-half penalty after conceding a goal
The striker scored twice to take his team into the knockout round