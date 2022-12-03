Fifa World Cup: Swiss precision leads team into knockout stage of the tournament

A cliffhanger match till the end, the European team still makes it to last 16
Both Switzerland and Serbia were in contention to enter the last-16 stage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup from Group G but it was the Red Crosses who would advance following a hard-earned 3-2 victory on Friday night.
Serbia, who were tied with Cameroon on points, but trailed on goal difference, needed a win against Switzerland to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament.
But it was not to be as The Eagles failed in their bid to stop the resolute Swiss Army.
Switzerland and Serbian have clashed just one before in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup when the former prevailed 2-1.
Switzerland's best performances at the FIFA World Cup was in three quarterfinal appearances, in 1934, 1938 and 1954.
