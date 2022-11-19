Fifa World Cup Special Report: Ecuador fans will be 'very bright and visible in the stadium'

Robert Lewandowski's side will start their World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22. Group C also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia
It will to be an unforgettable experience for Maria Fernanda Iglesias on Sunday. The Doha-based Ecuadorian will be among 5,000 fans from the small South American country at the Al Bayt Stadium for their team’s opening match of the 2022 World Cup against hosts Qatar on Sunday.
When Iglesias moved to Doha six years ago, she had no idea that her nation would be playing the opening match of the 2022 World Cup against hosts Qatar.
“As someone living here in Qatar with my family, and seeing my national team playing Qatar in the opening match, it will be a moment of unity. I get emotional just thinking about what that night at Al Bayt Stadium will be like,” Iglesias, who works for Qatar Tourism, was quoted as saying by Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on their official website.
Iglesias says fans from her country are as passionate as those from Brazil and Argentina.
“Ecuador fans will do everything to support our team. I cannot imagine how powerful fans can be for a national team, so that is why we want to deliver these emotions,” she said.
“As we play in yellow, we will be very bright and visible in the stadium. I also know that our friends in the local Latin American community will cheer for Ecuador in these games – and we are delighted to have their support.”
For the million-plus foreign fans that expected to be in Qatar for the World Cup, Iglesias offered a list of must-see places in her adopted home.
“The first place to start is Souq Waqif. I’ve been to similar markets around the world – but this place has something for everyone,” she said.
“I would also recommend Msheireb. The museums are also great and showcase the rich aspects of Qatari culture. The Pearl and Lusail are very modern. I would also recommend Katara Cultural Village.
“Visitors will also learn that Qatari people are very friendly and open-minded. The World Cup is an opportunity to engage with people from everywhere.”
