Fifa World Cup: South Korea reach second round of tournament with dramatic win

Hwang scores the match-winning goal in the 91st minute of the contest

South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match with Portugal. –AFP

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 8:58 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 9:09 PM

South Korea reached the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

H. Hwang scored the match-winning goal in the 91st minute of the contest.

South Korea still faced some anxious moments as Uruguay were desperately searching for one more goal in the other game against Ghana, having taken a 2-0 lead.

But the third goal for Uruguay never came, as the South Koreans reached the second round on goal difference.

