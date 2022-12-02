Fifa World Cup: South Korea reach second round of tournament with dramatic win

Socceroos set sights on reaching quarter-finals for the first time in history
South Korea reached the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal at the Education City Stadium on Friday.
H. Hwang scored the match-winning goal in the 91st minute of the contest.
South Korea still faced some anxious moments as Uruguay were desperately searching for one more goal in the other game against Ghana, having taken a 2-0 lead.
But the third goal for Uruguay never came, as the South Koreans reached the second round on goal difference.
ALSO READ:
Socceroos set sights on reaching quarter-finals for the first time in history
The North African team last reached the knockout stage in the World Cup in 1986
Forward Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead in the 23rd minute
They finished third in their group behind Morocco
The group of friends hope to see the team win their third Cup before returning to the emirate to continue their celebration
Shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as the team is now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar
The Gulf nation, which is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954, can be entered if three conditions are met
The latter still needs a World Cup winner's medal to cement his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players of all time