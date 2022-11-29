Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia can beat Mexico to reach next round, says football pundit Al Balushi

According to him, the host country has done a superb job of organising the tournament
If Saudi Arabia can convert their chances and replicate the skills they demonstrated against Argentina in Wednesday’s game against Mexico, nothing can stop them from reaching the next round, says highly-regarded BeIN Sports football commentator Khalil Al Balushi said.
Having stunned Argentina with two brilliant second-half goals in their 2-1 victory on November 22, the Saudis failed to take their chances in the second game, even missing a penalty as Poland beat them 2-0.
Now Saudi Arabia, who has three points from two matches, needs to beat Mexico in their final group game to reach the knockout rounds.
"If they can beat Argentina, they can also beat Mexico," Al Balushi told the Khaleej Times.
"They have to believe in their ability and take their chances.
"They have to play as they did in the first two matches. Yes, they lost to Poland, but they were a bit unlucky in that game. They played very well, but they did not utilise their chances.
"Against Mexico, they have to take those chances because they have to win that match to qualify. It's as simple as that."
Beating the Mexicans should not be a big challenge for the Saudis, according to Al Balushi.
"We have seen the Mexican team in their first two matches. It's not a very tough team. That's why I believe the Saudis have a very good chance of beating them," he said.
Al Balushi also said that it's great for Arab football that teams like Saudi Arabia and Morocco, who stunned Belgium 2-0, have captivated the world with their performances in Qatar.
"I think all the Arab teams are very motivated to do well because the World Cup is happening in this region for the first time," he said.
"I think these teams have trained very well and they are very determined to do well."
