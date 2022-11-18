Fifa World Cup: Qatar Emir praises Russia's 'cooperation' in the tournament

President Vladimir Putin congratulates country on hosting the event

By AFP Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 11:17 PM

The Emir of Qatar praised Russia's "cooperation" in helping to prepare the World Cup in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, an official statement said.

Russia was barred from international football this year over its attack on Ukraine and Qatar has criticised Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, but Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organised the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts.

Diplomats say Russia had largely been frozen out of preparations since February. Russia took part in an international security exercise for the World Cup last year.

A statement released by the Emir's office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.

It added that the Emir thanked Putin for his message, "praising Russia's cooperation in organising this global event".

