Fifa World Cup: Qatar Emir praises Russia's 'cooperation' in the tournament

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann
The Emir of Qatar praised Russia's "cooperation" in helping to prepare the World Cup in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, an official statement said.
Russia was barred from international football this year over its attack on Ukraine and Qatar has criticised Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, but Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organised the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts.
Diplomats say Russia had largely been frozen out of preparations since February. Russia took part in an international security exercise for the World Cup last year.
A statement released by the Emir's office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.
It added that the Emir thanked Putin for his message, "praising Russia's cooperation in organising this global event".
The city is one of only 6 in the world to host the official Fifa Fan Festival
Around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to the mega event in Qatar; top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, Nikai have seen a hike in demand
It marks the first and only time the country was eligible to compete in the quadrennial showpiece – something they were unable to do for a very peculiar reason
The plan will even cover air, facilitating the movement of fans flying to Qatar through Al Maktoum International Airport, along with marine transit
Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated renewal of the tournament which was first held in 1930, we look at five fun facts that you may or may not have known
Qatar's Ministry of Interior stated that anyone violating the law shall be penalised with a massive fine of up to Dh252,198
Like other Arab nations, the Gulf country prides itself on its hospitality, and is deeply attached to its customs and traditions