Fifa World Cup: New soundtrack a collaboration of all-female Arab singers

(From left) Rahma Riad, Balqees, Nora Fatehi and Manal. — FIFA

By Team KT Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:52 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:56 PM

An array of football stars will assemble in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup, the first in the Middle East, in November and while it promises to be a memorable showpiece, providing the soundtrack to this stellar cast would be icons from the Arab music industry.

After releasing Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take as part of the Official Soundtrack, Light The Sky is the latest to be released.

And it is a unique in the sense that Light The Sky is a stunning collaboration of four of the Arab world’s most famous female singers.

The spellbinding single features the haunting vocals of Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

The song’s atmospheric and edgy music video also celebrates the groundbreaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East by featuring all six officials who were selected for the tournament.

Stéphanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan will take charge of matches in Qatar, while Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA will be assistant referees.

More releases will follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.

The multi-song Official Soundtrack, spearheaded by the Fifa Sound strategy, is bringing together artists, fans and players to share their passion by combining the universal languages of music and football.

“Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me’ and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the Fifa World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” Fifa Entertainment Executive and song producer RedOne said.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a Fifa World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”