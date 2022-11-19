Fifa World Cup: Lebanese singer Myriam Fares, Nicki Minaj, Maluma release anthem

Temperatures in Doha have been well over 30 degrees Celsius this week — dramatically different from the chilly autumn weather in Europe that the players have just left behind
Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.
The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.
It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of Fifa’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.
Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the Fifa fan festival in Doha on Saturday.
Temperatures in Doha have been well over 30 degrees Celsius this week — dramatically different from the chilly autumn weather in Europe that the players have just left behind
He sends out a powerful message ahead of the tournament in Qatar
UAE Vice-President congratulates Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hopes for tournament's success
Thousands of supporters, mainly from India and other South Asian nations, took part in a parade in Doha that sparked suggestions they had been paid to wear Argentina, Brazil and England shirts as a stunt to promote the tournament
Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann
The city is one of only 6 in the world to host the official Fifa Fan Festival
Around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to the mega event in Qatar; top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, Nikai have seen a hike in demand
It marks the first and only time the country was eligible to compete in the quadrennial showpiece – something they were unable to do for a very peculiar reason