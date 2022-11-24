Watch: Japanese fans pick up trash at stadium after Fifa World Cup match

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:46 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM

In an incredible show of class and grace, Japanese football fans won hearts all over social media for a second time, when they continued their post-match cleaning tradition after Japan's 2-1 win against Germany.

In a viral video uploaded by Fifa, spectators from the island nation can be seen picking up trash and leaving seats spotless after the match on Wednesday.

First shared by Qatari video creator Omar Al Farooq on the day of host Qatar's inaugural match with Ecuador, the video shows him left in awe at the humility and discipline of the fans from the East Asian nation.

'It's not even their match!' Farooq exclaimed.

When the video creator asked why they were cleaning up, one of them responded: "[The] Japanese never leave rubbish behind."

"We respect the place," she added.

"We are not doing it for cameras," another fan, dressed in the Qatar jersey, said.

It wasn't just one or two people – a large number of Japanese spectators volunteered to clean the seating area of the 68,000+ capacity stadium.

They also picked up flags that were left on the ground by other spectators, and either put them on the stadium's chairs or took them with them.

A visibly-touched Farooq was seen hugging some of the volunteers for their kind deed. The video moved a number of people across the world, including businessman Anand Mahindra.

"They said they weren't doing it for the cameras, but I'm glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they're displaying are worthy of a global audience," he wrote on Twitter.

The inaugural match of the 2022 World Cup took place between host-nation Qatar and Ecuador, with the latter emerging victorious. The multinational football event is taking place in the Middle East for the first time in history. It is also the first time the World Cup is held outside its June-July window to avoid Qatar's summer heat.

