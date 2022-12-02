Fifa World Cup: Japan reign on Spain, storm to knockout stage

A cliffhanger match till the end, the European team still makes it to last 16

Japan's teammates celebrate after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E match between against Spain. Photo: AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:53 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 1:03 AM

Japan scalped former champions Spain 2-1 in an absolute Group E thriller on Thursday to qualify for the last 16 stage of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

However, Spain who were the architects of a record-setting 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening game, also edged into the knockout stage as the runners-up of the group.

Japan’s shock victory knocked sent Germany out of the second successive tournament.

Luis Enrique’s Spain led their Japanese rivals on the back of Alvaro Morata’s 11 minute strike only to be stunned by an early second-half blitz when Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka pumped into two goals within the space of two minutes.

Spain will play Morocco in the last 16.

