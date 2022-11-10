Fifa World Cup: Israel to operate direct charter flights to Doha

The city's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit from the inbound travel
Direct charter flights will operate between Tel Aviv and Doha during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body Fifa said on Thursday.
Israelis and Palestinians holding match tickets and a valid Hayya fan ID will be permitted on board flights that will operate direct from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Doha's Hamad International Airport by an airline with pre-existing landing rights in Qatar, FIFA said in a statement.
Consular assistance to Israeli visitors in Qatar during the November 20 to Decembe 18 tournament will be provided through a Doha-based travel company, FIFA said.
The city's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit from the inbound travel
The pressure is being felt especially as club football will continue right up to the week before the tournament kicks off in Qatar next month
This is the first time an envoy has been summoned over such comments
The free, multiple-entry visa will be valid for 60 days and can be extended twice
She now plans to ship her jeep to Oman and then drive through the UAE — where her husband recently landed a job
Visitors entering the Gulf country will no longer be required to present a negative PCR test or RAT result
'We are ready and excited when it comes to transportation, mobility, airlines, airports, borders, healthcare and telecommunications', says tourism minister
The music festival will be held in the Lusail Stadium ahead of the Fifa World Cup tournament in November