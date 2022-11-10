Fifa World Cup: Israel to operate direct charter flights to Doha

Soccer fans from Palestinian territories with Hayya card can also use the service

Reuters

Direct charter flights will operate between Tel Aviv and Doha during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body Fifa said on Thursday.

Israelis and Palestinians holding match tickets and a valid Hayya fan ID will be permitted on board flights that will operate direct from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Doha's Hamad International Airport by an airline with pre-existing landing rights in Qatar, FIFA said in a statement.

Consular assistance to Israeli visitors in Qatar during the November 20 to Decembe 18 tournament will be provided through a Doha-based travel company, FIFA said.