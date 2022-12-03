Fifa World Cup: How Brazilians were bowled over by Cameroon despite their team’s defeat

The Africans sang and jumped for joy as many of the Brazilian fans paused and smiled, happily capturing these incredible scenes with their cameras

Photo: AFP

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 7:10 AM

Cameroon did some unbelievable things on Friday night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

One of them was the belief their resolute team instilled in the other teams in the knockout stages of this World Cup.

Cameroon proved that it’s possible to stop these attacking Brazilians if you put bodies behind the ball and defend as though you are playing for your lives.

Then they scored a goal in the death as a scorching header from Vincent Aboubakar scripted Cameroon’s greatest victory since their famous win over Diego Maradona’s Argentina in the opening match of the 1990 World Cup.

But what followed next was even more remarkable.

As hordes of dejected Brazilian fans were coming out of the Lusail Stadium, they were drawn to the noise made by the euphoric Cameroonians.

The Africans sang and jumped for joy as many of the Brazilian fans paused and smiled, happily capturing those incredible scenes with their cameras.

A few steps away, Vanister, a popular Cameroonian singer, was playing the guitar and singing with a deep melodious voice and two elderly Brazilian women by his side.

It was the night when Brazil, the world’s greatest football country, was bowled over the rustic charm of these Indomitable Lions from Africa.

Ezekiel Bouithy, a Cameroonian fan, helped this reporter understand the beauty of the song Vanister was singing with such effortless grace.

“He is singing it in French, you know, we can speak both English and French in Cameroon,” Ezekiel said.

Ezekiel Bouithy (left) with Vanister

“It’s an ode to the Cameroon victory tonight. He is signing that ‘Brazil, look we beat you tonight. Also, he is thanking Samuel Eto’o, our greatest football legend.”

Ezekiel, who travelled to Qatar with his friend Vanister, says they will return home with wonderful memories.

“It’s a great day for us and it has been such a long time since we beat a big team, especially in a World Cup. So we are going back with honour,” he said.

“That’s what Vanister also sings, about beating Brazil and going out of this World Cup with honour.”

Christelle, another Cameroonian fan, was jubilant after the final whistle.

“I am so, so happy, I never expected that we would beat Brazil tonight,” she said.

“It was a big surprise for us and that’s why we are so happy now. It’s a big victory.”

Christelle was a toddler when the Roger Milla-inspired Cameroon beat Argentina at the 1990 World Cup, prompting the then president of Cameroon to declare a national holiday to celebrate that victory.

“I was very small when Cameroon beat Argentina in the 1990 World Cup,” Christelle said.

“So this is my first experience of Cameroon beating a big team. I think everybody would just be dancing across the streets in Cameroon tonight.

“People will be singing also, because that’s how we celebrate in Cameroon. People are going to dance and celebrate throughout the night.”

Rayn, who came with a group of friends, says this victory means a lot to his country.

Rayn (left) with his friends

“You could see the stadium during the match, everybody was like ‘Go, Brazil, go’. Everybody was backing Brazil and nobody expected that Cameroon could beat Brazil. But we beat them tonight,” he said.

“This means a lot of our people back home. This is a big joy for all Cameroonians and we are going to have one big party.”

