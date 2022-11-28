FIFA World Cup: Ghana deny tenacious South Korea in Group H thriller

He was injured at the end of the first half of the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina, in the kingdom's first match of the Cup on Tuesday
Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a Fifa World Cup Group H thriller on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16 while things look bleak for Taegeuk Warriors.
Against the run of play,Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus add a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 halftime lead.
South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.
Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.
Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.
Portugal and Uruguay who were scheduled to play later on Monday are the other teams in the group.
South Korea have appeared in the Fifa World Cup on eleven occasions after their debut appearance in 1954.
Their best ever performance is fourth place at the 2002 tournament, which they co-hosted with Japan, thus becoming the first team outside Europe and the Americas to reach the semi-finals.
He was injured at the end of the first half of the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina, in the kingdom's first match of the Cup on Tuesday
Bounou lined up with the team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui
It was the North African country's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998
The North Africans were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net
'This is a beautiful country and we hope to come back again', says Georgette Musrie, whose family have tickets for 10 matches in the tournament, including the final
Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup
Los Ticos recovered well from their brusing 7-0 defeat to Spain to secure a surprise lone-goal victory in a Group E match on Sunday
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career