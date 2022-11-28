FIFA World Cup: Ghana deny tenacious South Korea in Group H thriller

The Black Stars, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.

Ghana's defender Tariq Lamptey (R) and South Korea's midfielder Son Heung-min fight for the ball during their Group H match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha. Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 8:56 PM

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a Fifa World Cup Group H thriller on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16 while things look bleak for Taegeuk Warriors.

Against the run of play,Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus add a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 halftime lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

Portugal and Uruguay who were scheduled to play later on Monday are the other teams in the group.

South Korea have appeared in the Fifa World Cup on eleven occasions after their debut appearance in 1954.

Their best ever performance is fourth place at the 2002 tournament, which they co-hosted with Japan, thus becoming the first team outside Europe and the Americas to reach the semi-finals.