Fifa World Cup: France suffers shock defeat to Tunisia

Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia can beat Mexico to reach next round, says football pundit Al Balushi
Well-regarded television commentator wants the team to believe in their ability and take their chances against the South Americans
Reigning champions France were dealt a shock defeat by Tunisia in a brusing Group D Fifa Word Cup fixture at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday to surrender their 100% record.
The French, who got their title defence up off to a flyer with a 4-1 victory over Australia on November 22, before they saw off a dangerous Denmark 2-1 four days later thanks to the brilliant Kylian Mbappe, who missed today’s league match.
On the brink of a third consecutive group-stage exit Tunisia were all heart as they held on to Wahbi Khazri’s opening goal for a momentous win.
