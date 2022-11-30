Fifa World Cup: France suffers shock defeat to Tunisia

Striker Wahbi Khazri scores only goal of the match

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scores his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match with France. –AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:03 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:15 PM

Reigning champions France were dealt a shock defeat by Tunisia in a brusing Group D Fifa Word Cup fixture at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday to surrender their 100% record.

The French, who got their title defence up off to a flyer with a 4-1 victory over Australia on November 22, before they saw off a dangerous Denmark 2-1 four days later thanks to the brilliant Kylian Mbappe, who missed today’s league match.

On the brink of a third consecutive group-stage exit Tunisia were all heart as they held on to Wahbi Khazri’s opening goal for a momentous win.

ALSO READ: