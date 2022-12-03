Fifa World Cup: Dominant Holland lead way into the quarterfinals

The Dutch scored a convincing 3-0 win over a luckless USA

Netherlands' defender Denzel Dumfries celebrates with midfielder Teun Koopmeiners after scoring his team's third goal during the World Cup round of 16 football match against USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.–AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 9:06 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 9:09 PM

The Netherlands took their first step towards winning an elusive Fifa World Cup title when they overwhelmed the United States to become the first team to reach the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

With this victory at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar, Louis van Gaal’s Orange incredulously remain unbeaten in 19 matches and will fancy their chances of ending a long wait for World Cup glory.

Currently ranked No 8 in the world, the Dutch scored through Memphis Depay (10th min), Daley Blind (45th) and Denzel Dumfries (81st), while Jaji Wright netted a consolation goal for the American in the 76th minute.

While the Netherlands enjoyed a comfortable passage to the knockout stages, collecting seven points from matches against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, the Stars and Stripes battled hard for their four points in a group that featured tough opponents in Wales, England and Iran.

Holland’s best results in the World Cup came when they reached the finals in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

