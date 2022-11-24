Fifa World Cup: Cultural activities at Katara Cultural Village attract fans around the world

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave the Asian champions a stunning upset over European giants
The defender collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais during match against Argentina
Organisers report a huge spike in ticket demand, particularly for Saudi Arabia matches, after the team's historic win over Argentina
Fans speak about how the victory will change the mindset of regional teams
Despite the fact that he may be past his prime, the Portuguese player remains one of football's most lethal finishers to his day
Policies will be available as both 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 coverage
The French national inspired his players with a half-time talk on Tuesday, following which the team fought back to secure a stunning win over Argentina
The top scorer at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia has a history of ankle injuries