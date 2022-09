Fifa World Cup: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans flying to Qatar

All visitors aged over six would have to produce negative Covid tests before taking flights to Qatar for the tournament that starts November 20

The Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 2:34 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 2:38 PM

Coronavirus vaccinations will not be mandatory for the million-plus fans going to the World Cup in Qatar later this year, authorities in the Gulf state said on Thursday.

All visitors aged over six would have to produce negative Covid tests before taking flights to Qatar for the tournament that starts November 20, the authorities said in new health guidelines.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: