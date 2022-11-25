Fifa World Cup: Brazil won and Argentina lost, it's perfect for us, say fans

Fifa World Cup: How three passenger cruise ships are filling Qatar's accommodation crunch
The party shifts offshore for die-hard football fans
The first round of matches at the 2022 Fifa World Cup could not have gone any better for Victor, a Brazilian fan who has travelled from Sao Paulo with his father, Pedro, for the Qatar extravaganza.
A typical Brazilian who wears his heart on his sleeve, Victor can also analyse a football team with the finesse of a television expert.
But more than anything else, Victor is a football-mad Brazilian who loves a banter.
“The first round of matches has been perfect for us because we won and Argentina lost,” Victor said with a wry smile upon learning that this reporter has been supporting Argentina all his life.
“We won and they lost. What more can we ask for? We are all happy as Brazilians. Everything has worked fine for us in Qatar as of now!
“But, on a serious note, we have liked it very much in Qatar. The stadiums are very modern. The transport system is also working very well. Everything has been very well organised. They have done a really good job.
“And also, it’s the World Cup. The World Cup is always the World Cup. It’s about the atmosphere. It’s just an amazing tournament.”
Brazil turned on the style in the second half after a slow start to record a 2-0 victory over Serbia in their opening game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
And it was Tottenham striker Richarlison who was the Brazilian hero of the night with both goals, especially the second one that he scored with a stunning volley.
“Serbia is a very difficult team to play against because they are so very well organized. So it was a very good win for our team. The second goal was a wonderful Brazilian goal. I think now the other two games will be easier for us,” said Pedro, Victor’s father.
As a Brazilian fan, Victor said he is not too bothered about the football played by France, England and Spain in their emphatic win in the group stages.
“Yes, England won, Spain and France also won. But they didn’t really have to do it against a big team. Serbia was a very difficult team for us,” he said.
“Serbia were first in their group in the World Cup qualifiers in Europe, they pushed Portugal to the second place in that group. So they are actually very tough team.
“It’s not Costa Rica or Saudi Arabia who, as you know, beat Argentina! So I am quite confident.”
Meanwhile, Wagner, another Brazil fan who has travelled to Qatar with his friend, Samuel, for the World Cup, was delighted with Brazil’s performance in the second half against Serbia.
“It was a good game. The first half was difficult. But I knew that the goal would come. It’s Brazil after all. We always play well in the World Cup,” Wagner said.
Wagner will now be travelling to Dubai for a week before coming back to watch one more Brazil game in Qatar.
“It was always a dream for me to visit Dubai. Everybody says how amazing Dubai is,” he said.
“I can’t wait to get there now. So going to Dubai, my dream city, and watching Brazil in a World Cup, it’s amazing.”
