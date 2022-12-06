Fifa World Cup: Brazil thrash South Korea 4-1

With talisman Neymar back in the team, Brazil turned on the style in an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16 of the Fifa World Cup on Monday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Croatia.

First half goals from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta put South Korea to the sword at the Stadium 974.

Stunned by the attacking brilliance of the five-time world champions, South Korea were left chasing shadows in the first half as Brazil played their best game of the tournament.

The South Americans, who were stunned by Cameroon in their final group game, underlined their title credentials in Qatar with their early dominance.

The first goal came in the seventh minute when Vinícius Júnior found the back of the net with a sumptuous right-footer.

Then it was Neymar’s turn to be on the scoresheet with his goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute before Richarlison scored a wonderful goal in the 29th minute and Lucas Paqueta added the fourth in the 36th minute.

South Korea, who stunned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, played for pride in the second half.

While defensive lapses could have given an embarrassing look to the scoreline, the Koreans kept their head and kept pressing for a consolation goal.

And it came finally in the 76th minute when Paik Seung-ho scored a stunning goal from outside the box.

But it was all about Brazil on Monday night.

They bounced back in style from the shock defeat to Cameroon and Neymar, who missed the second and third group matches due to an injured ankle, proved his fitness by lasting 80 minutes of the contest against South Korea.

