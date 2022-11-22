Fifa World Cup: Brazil-Argentina football fans clash in Kerala; case registered

Police said that the roadshows of both groups reached a cemetery in the area, after which the members of both sides got into an argument

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 2:15 PM

Kerala police have registered an FIR in connection to a video where football fans were seen engaging in a brawl in Kerala's Kollam district, the police said.

Officials said that the incident was reported in Sakthikulangara rural area on Sunday afternoon, and a case under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the IPC has been registered — at a police station in the area — against unidentified people.

In the video, a group of football fans from Argentina and Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural during a roadshow.

The roadshow was taken out as part of the Fifa World Cup inauguration in Qatar, wherein fans of both Argentina and Brazil reportedly got into a fight after a dispute, the police said.

They said that the roadshows of both groups reached a cemetery in the area, after which the members of both sides got into an argument.

The argument soon escalated, and they started fighting with each other.

People from both groups could be seen attacking the members of other groups — first with bare hands, and then with the sticks of their flags — the police said.

The elders intervened and resolved the problem, they added.