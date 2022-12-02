Fifa World Cup: Blinken says he will support France if US team gets eliminated

Watch: We have Messi, we are dreaming... dreaming of winning World Cup, Argentina fans sing
Shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as the team is now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar
Antony Blinken — the US Secretary of State who spent much of his childhood in Paris, said that he would support the French football team in the World Cup if the US team were y knocked out earlier.
"I support the United States team but if they cannot make it to the very end and France manages to get there, well in that case: Allez Les Bleus!' " Blinken told France 2 TV, referring to the Les Bleus nickname for the French team.
Blinken's comments came as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron aimed to show the strong ties and political friendships between France and America, as Macron made a state visit to the United States.
Biden rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for celebrities, lawmakers, and titans of industry, at the White House's first state dinner in honour of Macron.
The United States play Netherlands in the first knockout stage on Saturday, while France face Poland on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as the team is now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar
The Gulf nation, which is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954, can be entered if three conditions are met
The latter still needs a World Cup winner's medal to cement his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players of all time
His versatility was well known at his first club, Santos — the same team that produced legends like Pele and Neymar Jr
The South Americans topped the standings with six points
The Gulf nation pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Salem Al-Dawsari
Striker Wahbi Khazri scores only goal of the match
The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round