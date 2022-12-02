Fifa World Cup: Blinken says he will support France if US team gets eliminated

His comments came as US President Biden and French President Macron aimed to show the strong ties between their countries, in the latter's visit to America

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 2:08 PM

Antony Blinken — the US Secretary of State who spent much of his childhood in Paris, said that he would support the French football team in the World Cup if the US team were y knocked out earlier.

"I support the United States team but if they cannot make it to the very end and France manages to get there, well in that case: Allez Les Bleus!' " Blinken told France 2 TV, referring to the Les Bleus nickname for the French team.

Blinken's comments came as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron aimed to show the strong ties and political friendships between France and America, as Macron made a state visit to the United States.

Biden rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for celebrities, lawmakers, and titans of industry, at the White House's first state dinner in honour of Macron.

The United States play Netherlands in the first knockout stage on Saturday, while France face Poland on Sunday.

