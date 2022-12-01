Fifa World Cup: Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Ecuador's players slumped to the turf in tears on the final whistle but in truth they were second best on the night
A majestic Argentina beat Poland 2-0 with two brilliant second half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Manchester City wonderkid Julian Alvarez to book their place in the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday.
In the make-or-break Group game against the Poles, Argentina dominated from the start. But the resolute Poland kept denying them scoring chances in the first half.
Argentina's best chance in the first half came when they got a penalty after a VAR referral.
But Lionel Messi's shot from the spot was brilliantly saved by the Poland goalkeeper.
With the score tied at 0-0, Argentina came out in the second half with the same attacking intent.
And they finally broke the deadlock when Mac Allister found the back of the net following a beautiful move from the right.
Buyoed by the goal, Argentina kept pressing for more and the second goal came after another flowing move down the right flank as Alvarez sent an unstoppable right footer into the back of the net.
Argentina, who were stunned in the first game by Saudi Arabia, played their best game of the tournament and could have scored a few more if not for some missed opportunities.
They will now head into the knockout rounds brimming with confidence.
