Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar updates Covid-19 protocol for foreign visitors, football fans

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at a concert bringing Bollywood magic to Qatar
The music festival will be held in the Lusail Stadium ahead of the Fifa World Cup tournament in November
Fifa World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on November 20, and host Qatar has recently announced a major travel relief for visitors and fans. The Gulf nation announced that no pre-arrival Covid-19 test would be required for foreign visitors to enter the country.
Mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad has been lifted. However, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the country.
The changes in the Covid-19 travel and return policy came into effect on Tuesday, November 1. The host nation urged fans attending this year's tournament to familiarise themselves with the Covid protocol updated by the Ministry of Public Health.
ALSO READ:
The music festival will be held in the Lusail Stadium ahead of the Fifa World Cup tournament in November
The century-old Souq Waqif will be a magnet for the one million football followers expected at the tournament, which kicks off on November 20
Interior ministry announced that cars without Qatari registration numbers wishing to enter need to meet specific requirements and have special permissions
On Friday at Dubai Mall, former Manchester City star who captained Serbia in 2018 tournament posed with fans alongside the glittering Premier League trophy
All 64 games over the course of 29 days involving 32 teams will be held in the Doha area, with many more shows and cultural events planned for football fans
Most of these venues will be reduced in capacity after the tournament ends, with seats being donated for various purposes
Capacity will be temporarily boosted by an additional 3,900 cabins in two luxury cruise ships moored off the coast; and a third is being planned
Visitors are encouraged to use the Doha Metro and public bus services