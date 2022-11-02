Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar updates Covid-19 protocol for foreign visitors, football fans

The Ministry of Public Health updated the policy on November 1 and urged people attending the tournament to familiarise themselves with the rules

Fifa World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on November 20, and host Qatar has recently announced a major travel relief for visitors and fans. The Gulf nation announced that no pre-arrival Covid-19 test would be required for foreign visitors to enter the country.

Mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad has been lifted. However, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the country.

The changes in the Covid-19 travel and return policy came into effect on Tuesday, November 1. The host nation urged fans attending this year's tournament to familiarise themselves with the Covid protocol updated by the Ministry of Public Health.

General travel and return Covid-19 policy

Travellers must adhere to the measures in place in Qatar to limit the spread of Covid-19 at all times.

Quarantine is no longer mandatory for all travellers arriving from abroad. However, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in Qatar.

Citizens and residents are no longer required to take a Rapid Antigen test (nor PCR) upon their arrival in the State of Qatar.​

Visitors are no longer required to bring a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Rapid Antigen test certificate before travelling to the State of Qatar.​

From November 1 2022, visitors entering Qatar are not required to pre-register on the Ehteraz health application prior to arrival.

Travellers should know about changes to the travel and return policy through official sources and websites before planning to travel to Qatar.

​Ehteraz mobile application policy​

It is mandatory for individuals to present the health status of the Ehteraz application when entering public and private healthcare facilities in Qatar.

To download Ehteraz, the traveller must have the following:​​​​​

​​​SIM card from one of Qatar's service providers (Ooredoo or Vodafone) or an international SIM card. Mobile internet connection The smartphone should support Android 6, newer versions or IOS 13.5 and later versions. Download and install the app on your mobile phone via Google Play, Apple App Store, or any online search engine. Sim cards and smartphones are available for purchase at Hamad International Airport and Abu Samra border crossing if the passenger does not own them before arrival.

​Fully vaccinated persons in Qatar will have a golden frame around their Health Status on Ehteraz.​

The Health Status for citizens, residents, and visitors who have received the vaccine outside Qatar will remain green without a golden frame until their vaccine data is updated in the system or through the Overseas Vaccine Portal (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

The Health Status on the Ehteraz app will remain red throughout the isolation period until the end of their period of isolation.​

Diplomats, administrative cardholders and VIP visitors arriving on official state visits are excluded from this measure. ​

