Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin fan village near airport

Approximately 60 per cent of these cabins have already been booked for the tournament, says an official

Qatar on Wednesday unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting.

As journalists toured the cabins, desert winds kicked up sand at the 3.1 square-kilometre (1.1 square-mile) site, which housed a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store. The area could in theory hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said.

Artificial green grass covered the walkways outside, with common areas filled with large bean-bag style chairs under a grey sky Wednesday. Competing nations’ flags flapped in the strong desert wind with a large screen also present at the site for fans to watch matches. Workers milled about the site, checking on its final touches.

The brightly coloured cabins, each with thin walls, are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside.

Each will go for around $200 a night — $270 with board — as the tournament goes on. Some 60 per cent of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, said Omar al-Jaber, head of accommodation at Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament.

There will be other rooms offered at $80 a night farther out than this site near Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport, both of which will be seeing flights at all hours during the tournament. Planes rumbled overhead during the visit Wednesday.

Those staying at the Fan Village can expect a 40-minute commute to stadium sites.

“Most of the fan(s) prefer if it’s not a hotel, they prefer the apartment and villa,” al-Jaber said, noting those options are managed by French hospitality company Accor. However, those wanting budget accommodation can come to this site and the other for cheaper options, he said.

Qatar has estimated it will have 130,000 rooms per day for the tournament.

“Now, the shuttle flights option, it’s one of the options for the people who stay already in our neighbouring countries and ... they would like to just to spend a day to attend the match,” al-Jaber said. “So this is a good option for them in that case.”

He added: “If they would like to come and stay, they are more than welcome, of course, and there are many, many options for them.”

There are still multiple options available for fans in Qatar available to rent, ranging from hotels, cruise ship rooms, traditional dhow sailing vessels and tents, the fan village, porta cabins and caravans. al-Jaber said.

“We have enough accommodation, and people can still come and enjoy the tournament, and of course choose what they are looking for from the accommodation,” he said.